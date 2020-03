BMTC introduces bus routes for essential service workers in Bengaluru

These routes will connect to hospitals during specific times only, while no other public transportation is available, and private transportation has been banned.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Even as Bengaluru city is on lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is introducing a Health Bus or H-bus for short, for essential services workers.

This includes hospital workers as well as workers from BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited), BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board), BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC).



The metro is currently closed to passengers, but metro workers are running tests and keeping the lines electrocuted, in case of emergency, officials had said.



Below are the bus routes:

Route one: Kempegowda Bus station (Majestic) to Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta road

1.Marthas Hospital, Nrupatunga Road

2 Trust well Hospital, JC Road

3 Nimhans Hospital, Hosur Road

4 Kidwai Hospital, Hosur Road

5 Sagar Hospital, Ashram BNP Road

6 Jayanagara Gen Hospital, Jayanagar

7 Rajeev Gandhi Hospital Jayanagar

8 Manipal Hospital, Jayanagara 9th Block

9 Jayadeva Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

10 Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

11 Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

Route 2: Kempegowda Bus Station to Supra Hospital, RBI Layout

1 Victoria Hospital/ BMCRI Hospital, KR Market

2 KIMS, Makkalakoota

3 Rajashekara Malti Hospital, J.P.Nagara 1st Phase

4 Supra RBI Layout, J.P.Nagara 7th Phase

Route 3: Kempegowda Bus Station to Rajarajeshwari Medical College, Mysore road.

1 St Martha’s Hospital, Nrupathunga Road

2 Victoria Hospital, K R Market

3 SSNMC Hospital Ideal Homes Rajarajeshwarinagara

4 Atrium Hospital BEML 5 Stage

5 BGS Hospital, Vishnuvardhan Road

6 SDM Ayurveda Hospital, Anchepalya, Mysore Road

7 Rajarajeshwari Medical Hospital, Mysore Road

Route 4: Kempegowda Bus station to Devanahalli

1 K.C.General Hospital, Malleshwaram

2 M.S.Ramaiah Medical College, New Bel Road

3 Shirdi Sai Hospital Private Ltd, Devasandra, New BEL Road

4 Baptist Hospital, Hebbala

5 Colombia Asia Hospital, Near ST Mall, Hebbala

6 Aster Hospital, Sahakaranagara Airport Road

7 BSF Hospital Yelahanka

8 Akash Madical College, Devanahalli

9 General Hospital, Devanahalli

Route 5: Kempegowda Bus station to Ambedkar Medical College

1 Shifa Hospital

2 Mahaveer Hospital

3 Wockhardt Hospital

4 Bowring Hospital, Shivajianagara

5 Ambekar Medical College, Kadugondanahalli

Route 6: Kempegowda Bus station to Hosakote

1 Mallya Hospital

2 ESI Indiranagara

3 Chinmaya Mission Hospital Indiranagara

4 C.V.Raman General Hospital, Indiranagara

5 Isolation Hospital

6 K.R.Puram General Hospital

7 Hosakote General Hospital

Route 7: Kempegowda Bus Station to Vydehi Hospital

1 Hosmat Hospital, Victoria Layout

2 Command Hospital, Domluru

3 Manipal Hospital, HAL Road

5 Colombia Asia Hospital, Ramagondanahalli

6 Whitefield General Hospital

7 Sathya Sai Hospital

8 Vydehi Hopital

Route 8: Kempegowda Bus Station to Nelamangala

1 Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram

2 K.C.General Hospital, Malleshwaram

3 Manipal Northside Hospital, Malleshwaram

4 Colombia Asia Hospital, Malleshwaram Near Metro Shop

5 People Tree Hospital, Goraguntepalya, Tumkur Road

6 General Hospital Nelamanagala

Route 9: Kempegowda Bus Station to Sapthagiri Hospital

1 Suguna Hopital, Rajkumara Road Rajajinagara

2 Kanva Hospital, Rajakumar Road, Rajajinagara

3 Sidwin Hospital, Rajajinagara 5th Block

4 ESI Hospital, Rajajinagara

5 Fortis Hospital, Rajajinagara 1st Block

6 ESI, Peenya

7 Sapthagiri Hospital, Chikkabanavara

Route 10: Kempegowda Bus Station to Sakra Hospital Devarabisanahalli

1 St. Johns Hospital, Koramanagala,

2 Narayan Hrudayalaya, HSR Layout

3 Colombia Asia, Ibluru, ORR

4 Sakra World Hospital ORR Marathahalli

Route 11

11&11a: Banashankari TTMC to Banashankari TTMC (Outer ring road loop bus connection)

Route 12

12&12a: Shanthinagara Bus Station to Shanthinagara Bus Station (Inner city loop bus connection)