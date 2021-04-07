'Blue Sattai' Maran's debut film 'Anti Indian' denied certification by CBFC

Maran will now have to reach out to the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification in Chennai.

Flix Kollywood

Popular YouTube reviewer ‘Blue Sattai' Maran has turned director with a Tamil film Anti Indian. However, it looks like Maran may face a battle for releasing his film, since the Central Board of Film Certification has refused to certify his film. Maran submitted his film to the board for review on April 5, Monday, and their decision was conveyed to him on the same day.

Speaking to TNM, Maran says, “Usually filmmakers hope that their film would receive ‘U’ certification but they will be given ‘A’. The Board would have its reasons and a compromise would be struck. In my case, they said they are straight away refusing my film and that I could file my appeal.”

Maran will have to reach out to the revising committee of the CBFC in Chennai. Among its board members are actor-politician Gautami Tadimalla.

While Maran is popular among his audience for his often scathing video reviews, the Tamil film industry has objected to his reviews several times. He has also been targeted by angry fans for his reviews. He's known as ‘Blue Sattai’ for using the same coloured shirt in all his reviews. Saying he cannot divulge much about Anti Indian, Maran said that the film is his take on the current political situation in the country, particularly religious politics.

This film stars Narain and Radha Ravi in lead roles. According to reports, Maran is also in talks with OTT platforms to take his film to the audience.

In an interview with TNM in 2019, Maran had said that he would soon be directing his own film. “I’m going to start shooting my own film in April, so at the end of it, you will get to know what a good movie is,” he had said. A good movie, according to Maran, is one which makes the viewer believe in what they see. “Or teaches you something at the end of it. It could even be an old concept but should be executed in an entertaining manner,” he had said.