Blast at quarry in Andhra’s Kadapa kills four, several missing

Preliminary reports reveal that the detonator of the explosives accidentally went off.

At least 10 people are reportedly missing following a blast in a quarry after a detonator went off in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district on Saturday. Police have identified 4 bodies so far and the search is underway to find others who were there at the quarry at the time of the blast. Graphic images and videos from the site have emerged, showing the massive impact of the explosion. The incident took place on Saturday morning at Mamillapalle village of Kalasapadu block in Kadapa district.



Speaking to TNM, Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan, said, “So far we could identify four bodies. The search is still going on. According to the preliminary reports, the detonator of the explosives went off, killing these people. Full case details will be known only after a comprehensive probe.”



Family members of the workers at the quarry gathered on hearing the news of the blast. Wives and mothers of some of the workers were seen wailing inconsolably, not knowing what had happened to their family members. Local police have cordoned off the area as search operations are presently underway. Body parts could be seen strewn all around due to the impact of the blast.



Reacting to the news of the incident, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and also inquired with the concerned officials about the possible reasons behind the blast. CM Jagan also conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of all those killed in the accident.



This is a developing news story

