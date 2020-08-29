When 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman surprised fans, and other memorable videos

Boseman passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, the iconic star of Marvel’s Black Panther, died on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman was also known for his portrayals of Jackie Robinson in 42 in 2013 and James Brown in Get on Up in 2014. He was 43.

A statement posted on Boseman’s Twitter feed announced the devastating news. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” said a statement posted to his Twitter feed. “It was the honour of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

As news of the actor’s passing spread on social media, tributes for the actor poured in, including videos of Boseman interacting with fans, speaking to the media or paying homage to other acting greats.

Here are some of the moments from Boseman’s life being shared across the internet as the world remembers him.

For The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2018, Boseman stood behind a curtain as fans of Black Panther expressed what the film meant to them in terms of what it represented and how they could relate to it. Black Panther was the first superhero movie that featured an almost entirely Black cast, with Boseman leading the film as King T’Challa.

This was amazing. @chadwickboseman surprises #BlackPanther fans while they say what the movie means to them. pic.twitter.com/ZXnfLuV83f — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 1, 2018

In a skit for Saturday Night Live, Boseman played T’Challa in a Jeopardy-like game show, where he dropped some wisdom on the wrong way to make potato salad.

Chadwick Boseman's SNL sketch about Karen and her potato salad was freaking legendary. Dammit. pic.twitter.com/HAyBiaivMU — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) August 29, 2020

In 2019, Boseman paid tribute to actor Denzel Washington as the American Film Institute presented Washington with a life achievement award. Boseman told the audience that Washington had helped fund his summer course at the British Academy of Dramatic Acting in Oxford, along with nine other theatre students.

“Imagine receiving a letter that your tuition was paid for, and that your benefactor was none other than the dopest actor on the planet,” he said. “There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington.”

In a press tour for Black Panther, Boseman talked about two boys who were battling cancer but were trying to hold on so they could watch the movie. At the time, Boseman was also receiving treatment after his cancer diagnosis in 2016.

In an interview for Black Panther, Chadwick Bozeman broke down in tears when speaking about 2 boys he knew who were excited for the film but died from cancer. Little did we know he was also battling cancer then.#WakandaForever #ripchadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/mhMOmzrpTC — J'onn Larod (@the_juandy_city) August 29, 2020

When the cast of Black Panther accepted an award at the Screen Actors Guild awards, Boseman spoke on stage. "To be young, gifted and Black, we all know what it's like to be told there is not a place for you to be featured," he said, in a moving speech.

To be young, gifted, and black. pic.twitter.com/Y8KRkadsVv — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 29, 2020

Boseman gave the commencement speech to the graduating class of Howard University in Washington DC, in 2018.