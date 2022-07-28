BJYM worker Praveenâ€™s murder in Karnataka: Two arrested, 15 detained

The two arrested are 29-year-old Mohammed Zakir and 27-year-old Savanoor Shafiq.

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a member of the Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha. The two arrested are 29-year-old Mohammed Zakir and 27-year-old Savanoor Shafiq. Praveen was hacked to death on the night of July 26 by bike-borne assailants in Bellare village in the district's Sullia taluk. More than 15 people have been detained for interrogation in connection with the murderSuperintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada district, Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonawane said that Zakir had a criminal case against him in Bellare previously.

He was booked in 2020 under Section 324 for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. Rishikesh Sonawane said it was too early to comment whether Zakir was an accused in the murder of Masood. Masood, a resident of Bellare was attacked by a gang of eight people on July 19 in Kallanje village. He succumbed to his injuries two days later in a private hospital in Mangaluru.

ADGP Alok Kumar said that around two members were detained on Wednesday evening and based on evidence, they were placed under arrest on Thursday. â€œOn the basis of the evidence we had with us, we have detained Zakir and Shafiq. Up to 15 persons were interrogated, and two of them have since been arrested. He also said that some arrests could be expected.

The two will be presented before the court on Thursday and the police will be seeking custody for further interrogation, according to Dakshina Kannada SP.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting that the probe into the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettar in Dakshina Kannada district be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).