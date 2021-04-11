BJP's TN Vice President K Annamalai tests positive for coronavirus

Annamalai, who contested the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Aravakuruchi constituency, has also asked his recent contacts to get themselves tested.

BJP’s Vice President in Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai, has shared on Twitter that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. BJP’s Annamalai, who contested the recently held Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Aravakuruchi constituency, has also asked his recent contacts to get themselves tested. “I have tested positive for COVID & hospitalised! I sincerely request everyone who have been around me lately to watch out for any symptoms & get tested,” Annamalai tweeted on Saturday.

Annamalai, a police officer-turned-politician, joined the BJP in August 2020. He was soon appointed the Vice President of the state unit. In the recently held Assembly elections, Annamalai contested against DMK’s Monjanur R Elango, who is son of former MLA Monjanur Ramasamy.

During one of his election campaigns, Annamalai had made news for making a threat against DMK’s Karur constituency candidate Senthil Balaji. "Senthil Balaji and all, if I throw you down and kick you, your teeth will fall out," Annamalai was seen saying in a video that was shared widely. The Karur police then registered a case against Annamalai for his comments based on a complaint filed by the DMK under IPC Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation).

Annamalai is the latest in a list of Tamil Nadu law makers who have tested positive for COVID-19 following Assembly elections. This includes DMK’s General Secretary Duraimurugan and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi. Kanimozhi tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the election and had to vote in the time slot allotted for COVID-19 patients, between 6 and 7 pm, on April 6.

Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) Velachery candidate Santhosh Babu, tested positive for COVID-19 during the election campaign. His party colleague and candidate from Anna Nagar V Ponraj too tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks before the election day.