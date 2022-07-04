BJP workers in Hyderabad seen assaulting Dalit protesters at PM Modi’s public meet

The MRPS members were reportedly holding up placards reminding PM Modi of his assurances to fulfil the demand for categorisation of Scheduled Castes in the state.

BJP workers were seen physically assaulting members of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) who were at the massive public meeting at Parade Ground in Hyderabad addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MRPS members were reportedly holding up placards reminding PM Modi of his assurances to fulfil the demand for categorisation of Scheduled Castes, a long-held demand of the Madigas and other SC communities. The attack was condemned by several social media users. TRS leader M Krishank tweeted, “Strongly condemn this attack by BJP party workers at Parade Grounds on Dalits who were showing placards reminding Modi ji's promise of SC Categorisation.”

Former IPS officer and Bahujan Samaj Party Telangana president RS Praveen Kumar responded to the incident, and tweeted, “I strongly condemn @BJP4Telangana beasts, who have become accustomed to carrying out lynchings with Narendra Modi as witness, assaulting MRPS activists who raised their voices for their rights. Why should we, the 90%, beg? Let's be rulers and rule this country. Don't be deceived by your leaders again. Open your eyes.”

MRPS, a political outfit led by Manda Krishna Madiga, has led the agitations for SC sub-categorisation in the Telugu states for more than 20 years, seeking justice for underrepresented SC communities. Manda Krishna Madiga had earlier warned of agitations during the BJP’s two-day National Executive Committee meeting on July 2 and 3 if the Union government failed to take steps before that for sub-categorisation of SCs in the state.

On Sunday, July 3, MRPS organised a rally at Indira Park in Hyderabad. Protesters from MRPS also tried to block the road at Hitex, where the BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting was held. Many MRPS activists were detained as a result.

Strongly condemn this attack by BJP party workers at Parade Grounds on Dalits who were showing placards reminding Modi ji's promise of SC Categorisation @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/IKKzJRRrsN — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) July 4, 2022

On Sunday, addressing the massive public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Parade Ground, PM Modi, trying to prepare the party cadre for next year's Assembly polls, said the people of Telangana yearn for a 'double engine growth' and asserted this will be fulfilled when the BJP comes to power in the state. 'Double engine' government or growth is a reference made by Modi and the BJP of progress in BJP-ruled states with the help of the Union government.

