BJP worker injured while making bomb at his house in Kerala’s Kannur

The man, identified as Vishnu, was reportedly making a bomb when the accident occurred. Vishnu was residing near Ernaholi Bridge in Thalassery at the time of the incident.

A 20-year-old worker of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kannur, Kerala lost both his palms in an explosion on Tuesday, April 11. The man, identified as Vishnu, was reportedly making a bomb when the accident occurred. Vishnu was residing near Ernaholi Bridge in Thalassery at the time of the incident. This comes after a similar blast took place in Muzhakkunnu, Kannur on Sunday.

Thalassery Police told TNM, Vishnu was a member of BJP and the mishap took place while he was assembling the explosive device. He was immediately taken to the Kannur Chala Baby Memorial Hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to another hospital in Kozhikode.

Earlier this week, a BJP worker, Santosh, and his wife Lasitha were also injured in a blast from an explosive device they had stored in their house in Kakkayangad, Kannur.