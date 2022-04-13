BJP won't succeed in politicising Ayodhya Mandapam issue: MK Stalin in Assembly

Stalin was responding to BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on the takeover of the Ayodhya Mandapam in Chennai by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE).

news Legislature

If the BJP is trying to politicise a temple issue to strengthen the party, it will not succeed, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said in the state Assembly on Tuesday, April 12. He was responding to BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan about the ongoing issue of the takeover of the Ayodhya Mandapam in Chennai by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE).

The mandapam located in West Mambalam was run by Sri Ram Samaj and was scheduled to be taken over by HR&CE through an order issued in 2013. The Madras High Court had on March 31, dismissed a plea challenging an order of the HR&CE that appointed a person to take over administration of the Mandapam. When officials came to take over the mandapam, BJP cadre staged a protest on April 11. Following this, the case went for a further appeal in court. However, the HC refused to stay the single judge order in the Ayodhya Mandapam case allowing the HR&CE department to take over the mandapam, and the case was adjourned to April 21.

Read: Madras HC refuses to stay order allowing HR&CE to take over Ayodhya Mandapam

The HR&CE Department was created to streamline the administration of temples in the state, soon after the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1951 was promulgated.

When Vanathi Srinivasan raised this issue related to takeover of the mandapam, some remarks made by her were expunged by Speaker M Appavu. She said that the action taken was not in compliance with the norms.

Replying to her, Minister of HR&CE Sekar Babu said that complaints of irregularities in the mandapam were received since 2004 and an inquiry was held in 2013. “The inquiry report said that the activities in the mandapam shrine went against a provision of the HR&CE Act. Subsequently, a HR&CE Executive Officer of a nearby temple was assigned to the shrine to oversee its activities. When the Samaj approached the court, an injunction was granted by it against the takeover of the mandapam by the HR&CE department years ago. However, a recent court judgment upheld the appointment,” the minister said.

He further added that when officials went to the Mandapam to implement the order, it was resisted and stones were pelted on HR&CE officials. Later, in the presence of the Tahsildar, the mandapam's administration was taken over by the HR&CE appointee.

Sekar Babu said a group fleeced devotees for spiritual services like conduct of 'Homam' and made it clear that the government has only implemented the court order. Sekar Babu also said that certain elements were trying to create an impression that the DMK government was against some communities and were trying to incite law and order issues. He said that the Chief Minister would not hesitate to control such issues with an iron fist.

Stalin, joining the debate, told BJP members to work for the downtrodden and asked Vanathi Srinivasan to urge her party-led union government to rein in the spiralling petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices that affected ordinary people.

He also asked the BJP members to take up the issue of Tamil Nadu with the Union government and to get the funds due to the state and advised Vanathi and other BJP members to understand the demands of the people and act accordingly. The Chief Minister also said that the state government would not allow the Ayodhya Mandapam issue to be politicised. If her party tried to unnecessarily 'thrust politics' on the issue, which is before a court, it would never succeed, Stalin asserted after Sekar Babu spoke on the matter.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)