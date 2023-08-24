BJP will win no matter which symbol one votes for says BJP MP, Congress slams comment

Reacting to Arvind Dharmapuri's comment, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Finally the secret is out.”

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP saying finally the secret is out after a video of the Nizamabad Member of Parliament Arvind Dharmapuri emerged in which he is heard saying that whichever button you press the BJP will win. In the video which is from a press conference in Nizamabad on August 22, Arvind is heard saying that “If you cast your vote for NOTA, I will win. If you vote for ‘car’ (BRS), I will win. If you vote for ‘hand’ (Congress), then also ‘Kamal’ (BJP) will win. Aayega to Modi hi."

In a cryptic tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Finally the secret is out.” He said while responding to a tweet which had the video of the BJP MP from Nizamabad Arvind.

Arvind is a MP from Nizamabad and he had defeated Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.