BJP tweets pictures of Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjana Galrani with DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah

The move comes in the wake of the Congress' allegations that BJP leaders were influencing the probe as Ragini had campaigned for its candidate in Mandya in 2019.

The BJP's Karnataka unit on Tuesday lashed out against the Congress for accusing its party members of having links with actor Ragini Dwivedi, who is accused in the drug case that is being probed by Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch. The BJP tweeted pictures of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani with Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and questioned what the pictures "meant".

"The BJP government is taking stringent action at every step in connection with the drug case. The Congress is trying to interfere with the investigation by deflecting the direction of the probe. Actors are seen with politicians from all parties and to link the party (BJP) with the case (drug case) is laughable. What do you think these pictures mean?" the BJP's tweet said.

This was after the Congress on September 4, released pictures of actor Ragini Dwivedi campaigning for turncoat MLA Narayana Gowda during the 2019 bye-elections in Mandya. Narayana Gowda defected from JD(S) to BJP and contested the KR Pete seat, which he won. The Congress had tweeted pictures of Narayana Gowda with Ragini Dwivedi and also with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra. Actor Ragini had campaigned for Narayana Gowda during the bye-polls.

The Congress had also alleged that a senior BJP leader had tried to influence the drug case probe. "Actress Ragini Dwivedi was today arrested in a drugs related case. Media is saying that a senior BJP Minister from Bengaluru put pressure on the police to not arrest her! How can a fair probe happen if BJP leaders are involved? Why not have an investigation by CBI, which is monitored by the High Court (sic)?" Karnataka Congress Spokesperson Srivatsa had tweeted.

Actress Ragini Dwivedi was today arrested in a drugs related case



Media is saying that a senior BJP Minister from Bengaluru put pressure on the police to not arrest her!



How can a fair probe happen if BJP leaders are involved?



Why not an investigation by CBI & monitored by HC? pic.twitter.com/xBORjXRH2b — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 4, 2020

Soon after the pictures were released, Narayana Gowda said that "he had no knowledge of drug consumption".

"I did not know that she was consuming drugs. If I did, I would not have accepted her request to campaign for me," Narayana Gowda had said. On September 5, the BJP had released an official statement titled, "We disown Ragini Dwivedi".

"Ragini Dwivedi is not a member of the BJP. The BJP has not assigned her the responsibility of electioneering. She may have been involved in the campaign on her own," the BJP's statement had said.