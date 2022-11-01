BJP sweeps local body polls in two districts, Bommai calls it indication of 2023

The results of elections to the Vijayapura City Corporation and Kollegal Town Municipality were announced on October 31.

news Elections

The results of local body polls in Vijayapura, Kollegal and Haveri districts were announced on Monday, October 31, with the BJP clinching victory in all three elections. Elections were held to the Vijayapura City Corporation, Kollegal Town Municipality and Savanur Town Panchayat in Haveri district on October 28.

Of the total 35 seats, BJP has won 17 seats in the Vijayapura City Corporation, with the Congress winning only 10 seats. The AIMIM won two seats, while the JD(S) settled for one seat. The BJP is expected to take help from the independent candidates who have won five seats. In Kollegal city Municipal Council, the BJP swept the polls by winning six of the seven seats, and one seat in the Savanur Town Panchayat.

"This is the indicator for the blooming of lotus all over the State in the 2023 Assembly elections," Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai said on Monday. As Karnataka is due for assembly elections in the first half of 2023, battle lines have already been drawn. The BJP in Karnataka pointed out that it secured victory in the local body polls despite the Congressâ€™s massive Bharat Jodo Yatra passing through the state just weeks ago. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress party has taken up the issue of corruption as its poll plank for the Assembly polls.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested from 15 wards, it failed to win a single seat. The party state convenor Prithvi Reddy said that the party garnered 5.52% overall vote share in the contested wards.

