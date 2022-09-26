‘BJP, Sangh Parivar indulging in dirty politics, not Congress’: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah was responding to CM Basavaraj Bommai’s remarks against the Congress over the party’s ‘PayCM’ poster campaign in Bengaluru.

news Politics

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday, September 26, hit out at the ruling BJP and the Sangh Parivar, accusing them of indulging in "dirty politics" and celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, while speaking to people of his earlier constituency Varuna — currently represented by son Yatindra, said he would contest the 2023 Assembly polls from wherever the party high command asks him to, but would always be available to serve them.

"If anyone is indulging in dirty politics it is Sangh Parivar and BJP; Congress has never indulged in dirty politics in this country. Will a party that fought for the country's freedom and got it, indulge in dirty politics? These people carry the poster of Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, in Ganesh processions, is it not dirty politics," he said. Speaking to reporters, while hitting back at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said, "What morality do they have? What do they mean by dirty politics? Is pointing at their corruption dirty politics? Is highlighting their 40% commission corruption dirty politics?"

Slamming Congress leaders for their 'PayCM' campaign, CM Bommai had recently stated that it was a result of the Congress’s “dirty politics”. Siddaramaiah, addressing the people in Varuna, claimed that there is no democracy within the RSS. "If I'm a lawyer today, if I have become an MLA or a Minister, it is because of the Constitution. If Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to an ST community, has occupied the country's top post and has become a President, it is because of the Constitution. Will they make a person from the ST community as RSS chief? Is the Constitution applicable there?," he asked.

Siddaramaiah also said Varuna is the constituency that made him the Chief Minister and that he can never forget the voters of the constituency, and would ever be grateful to them. He said, "I will contest from the constituency from where the high command asks me to, whether it is Varuna or Kolar, Koppal or Badami...don't think about certain work that have not taken place in the constituency (Varuna), whether I'm an MLA or Yatindra, whoever it is, think that I'm your MLA. "

After Varuna became a constituency in 2008 following delimitation, Siddaramaiah represented it till he vacated the seat for his son Yatindra in the 2018 Assembly polls and went back to his old constituency of Chamundeshwari in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister then, had lost in Chamundeshwari in 2018, but won from Badami (in Bagalkote district), the other constituency from where he had contested.