BJP’s CT Ravi calls for UP-like population control bill in Karnataka too

CT Ravi took to Twitter, saying it is high time that Karnataka brings in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh, to control its growing population.

news Politics

As Uttar Pradesh has released a draft of a population control bill to bring in a two-children policy, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi has kicked up a storm by saying that there should be a similar law brought in by the BJP government in Karnataka. However, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has clarified that any such proposal will require discussions and deliberations. When contacted, the CMO said that the matter has not been brought to CM Yediyurappa’s notice and there are no such plans for the state.

On Tuesday, CT Ravi took to Twitter, saying it is high time that Karnataka brings in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population. “With the limited natural resources available, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population explosion,” he said. There have been other supporters of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021 in the state, like Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan who also has expressed support to the draft.

According to the Fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS), India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in 2020 was 2.2 births per woman. According to the Niti Ayog, as of 2016, states like Uttar Pradesh (3.1), Bihar (3.3), Chhattisgarh (2.5) and Madhya Pradesh(2.8) have a TFR higher than the national average while southern states — Andhra Pradesh (1.7), Karnataka (1.8), Kerala (1.8), Telangana (1.7) and Tamil Nadu (1.6) — have a TFR lower than the national average and also the desired rate of 2.1.

The call for control of the population in a state where the population is already on the decline could have long term repercussions. But the ruling BJP has defended the comment of its leader. Speaking to TNM, S Prakash, spokesperson of BJP Karnataka says, “India needs to control the population and it is to be done by everyone. There is no point attacking just one state. If there is a proposal to bring in a law to control the population of Karnataka as well, it is safe for the state and is a welcome move”.

The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, which was released on July 11 and was opened for public comments till July 19, proposes to debar people with more than two children from contesting local body polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy. The draft says that it seeks to stabilise the population in the state for promotion of sustainable development and equitable distribution.

While it drew flak from opposition parties like Congress, on July 12, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad also wrote to the UP Law Commission to delete sections 5, 6(2), and 7 of the Bill, which incentivise public servants to have only one child in the family. VHP said that it agreed with the objects of the Bill. However, certain aspects like the sections mentioned above “go beyond the said objects.” In the letter, VHP's working president Alok Kumar argued that the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) required to stabilise population is 2.1 i.e. to have two children on average. One-child policy, he said, will lead to contraction in the population which would not be beneficial ultimately.