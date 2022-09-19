‘BJP, RSS trying to make Karnataka a communal laboratory’: Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala Chief Minister was addressing a CPI(M) conference in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district.

Just moments after his meeting with the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, at the latter’s official residence in Bengaluru, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, September 18 went on to unleash a scathing attack on the communal politics of the BJP and RSS, at a political convention of the CPI(M) held in Bagepalli in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district.

Voicing his concerns about communal forces tarnishing Karnataka’s name, Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing a sea of red at Bagepalli, said that the BJP government is turning Karnataka into a school for their communal politics, referring to how school textbooks in the state are rewriting history lessons to suit the narrative of the ruling regime. “BJP and RSS are trying to make Karnataka a communal laboratory, but the people of the state are not buying into their ideology,” he said.

“We are seeing a dangerous trend in the state. The Sangh Parivar is promoting their agenda in the education sector and is trying to saffronise the next generation through textbooks,” said Pinarayi, who also went on to add that Kerala is one of the states in India that is resisting the communal attacks of the Sangh Parivar. He accused the BJP and RSS of spreading communal hatred and trying to divide the country on religious lines. Referring to the BJP and RSS, he said these ‘divisive forces’ are trying to create fear in some sections of the people.

“One of the promises that the Communist party can give you is that we will resist communal forces at all costs. And I can also assure you that Kerala will not kneel down to the communal threats of the Sangh Parivar,” said Pinarayi. The Communist leader also went on to criticise the main opposition party Congress, terming them as incapable of resisting the onslaught of the BJP.

Earlier on Sunday, September 18, Pinarayi met Bommai and the two chief ministers discussed border issues, and one of the topics discussed was night travel and a highway running through the Bandipur tiger reserve. Opening the National Highway passing through the ecologically sensitive Bandipur tiger reserve for night traffic has been a long-pending demand of Kerala.