BJP roadmap for 2024: Tejasvi Surya to head youth-centric campaigns

A five-member committee led by Tejasvi Surya is tasked with spearheading a series of campaigns, including â€˜My Vote for My Country,â€™ Vote for Modi Again,â€™ and â€˜We Are for Modi.â€™

In a move aimed at capturing the attention of young voters in its nationwide drive, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, August 25 announced the formation of a five-member committee led by Bengaluru South MP and national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya. This committee is tasked with spearheading a series of campaigns, including â€˜My Vote for My Country,â€™ Vote for Modi Again,â€™ and â€˜We Are for Modi,â€™ in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The committee was announced by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje during a press briefing. The initial campaign, â€˜My Vote for My Country,â€™ is scheduled to kick off on September 1. Following this, a door-to-door initiative, â€˜We Are for Modi,â€™ will be conducted between September 1 and 10. Lastly, on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Modiâ€™s birthday, the â€˜Vote for Modi Againâ€™ campaign will be launched.

Shobha said that the committee led by Tejasvi will include other prominent members such as MLA of Hubli-Dharwad (West) Arvind Bellad, former Kudachi MLA P Rajeev as well as party leaders Vivek Reddy and Lokesh Bijjavara.

Minister Shobha said that the partyâ€™s vision extends beyond this committee; it intends to replicate this model by forming similar three-member committees at the district and Assembly segment levels. According to Shobha, this move aims to counter the issue of â€˜bogus votersâ€™ and integrate young voters into the electoral process.

A statement issued by the BJP outlined the partyâ€™s goal of enrolling a minimum of 5,000 to 20,000 new voters in each Assembly segment, tailoring the target to the constituencyâ€™s size.

