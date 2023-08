BJP roadmap for 2024: Tejasvi Surya to head youth-centric campaigns

A five-member committee led by Tejasvi Surya is tasked with spearheading a series of campaigns, including ‘My Vote for My Country,’ Vote for Modi Again,’ and ‘We Are for Modi.’

Politics

In a move aimed at capturing the attention of young voters in its nationwide drive, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, August 25 announced the formation of a five-member committee led by Bengaluru South MP and national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya. This committee is tasked with spearheading a series of campaigns, including ‘My Vote for My Country,’ Vote for Modi Again,’ and ‘We Are for Modi,’ in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The committee was announced by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje during a press briefing. The initial campaign, ‘My Vote for My Country,’ is scheduled to kick off on September 1. Following this, a door-to-door initiative, ‘We Are for Modi,’ will be conducted between September 1 and 10. Lastly, on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, the ‘Vote for Modi Again’ campaign will be launched.

Shobha said that the committee led by Tejasvi will include other prominent members such as MLA of Hubli-Dharwad (West) Arvind Bellad, former Kudachi MLA P Rajeev as well as party leaders Vivek Reddy and Lokesh Bijjavara.

Minister Shobha said that the party’s vision extends beyond this committee; it intends to replicate this model by forming similar three-member committees at the district and Assembly segment levels. According to Shobha, this move aims to counter the issue of ‘bogus voters’ and integrate young voters into the electoral process.

A statement issued by the BJP outlined the party’s goal of enrolling a minimum of 5,000 to 20,000 new voters in each Assembly segment, tailoring the target to the constituency’s size.

