The BJP which has been aggressively campaigning in Hyderabad to win in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, has promised free travel to all women commuters travelling in the Hyderabad metro and TSRTC buses in Hyderabad. The party has also said that if they are voted to power, "Corona vaccine and Corona testing will be done according to central government stipulations" and the dependence on private hospitals would be reduced.

Exclusive Public Health Centres (PHC) would be set up for this purpose, the party said, pointing out that the TRS government suppressed COVID-19 data and allowed private hospitals to exploit the COVID-19 patients. Releasing the manifesto, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, “We want to assure that the coronavirus vaccine and vaccination strategy that has been prepared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is followed. We have repeatedly seen in Hyderabad during the coronavirus crisis how (COVID-19) data was suppressed and how people were made to depend on private hospitals. And how government administration was not available. That is why we want to assure that in the coronavirus vaccination strategy, GHMC will participate in it fully and an entire system will be set up. Through PHCs and the corporation we will vaccinate everyone, and no resident will have to rely on private hospitals for vaccination. We will ensure vaccination through the corporation.”

The other welfare schemes include free mobile tablets to children from poor families and internet in all government schools to enable access to online education. The party further said that they would waive off property tax in all the Scheduled Caste colonies and slum areas, and also give free permission for construction of houses in less than 125 sq. yds plots.

The party also assured that they will scrap the Layout Registration Scheme (LRS) and relieve the people of Greater Hyderabad from the Rs.15,000 crores burden. The TRS-government recently introduced the Layout Registration Scheme (LRS) allowing landowners to register their unapproved properties. The scheme was announced on September 1 and was valid till October 31. This controversial scheme was opposed by many activists and the Opposition as it enabled encroachers to legalize the illegally occupied lands.

As announced previously by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, each family affected in the floods would be given financial aid of Rs.25,000, and families which already got the TRS government offered Rs.10,000 compensation would get the remaining amount of Rs.15,000, the BJP said.

The BJP also said that they would observe Hyderabad Liberation Day in a huge manner-- a repeated demand by the BJP--if elected to power. September 17 is observed as the ‘Liberation Day’ by the BJP, the day when Hyderabad state was annexed with the Indian union from the tyrannical Nizam rule. Since Telangana was formed, the BJP has repeatedly demanded their long-standing wish to officially celebrate the day as ‘Liberation Day’. However, the TRS has been rejecting the demand stating they would not accept such “divisive” demands. The TRS and other parties observe the day as ‘Telangana Merger Day.’ In ‘Operation Polo’, to merge Hyderabad with India, several Muslims had died. The previous governments in united Andhra Pradesh and Telangana did not celebrate it officially fearing communal violence.

The party also promised to provide financial assistance for the poor to build one lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Hyderabad.

Stating that 25% of Hyderabad was submerged in the recent floods due to encroachments and poor drainage system, they have promised to rejuvenate Musi river by freeing it from all kinds of encroachments. They will dedicate a Rs.10,000 crore budget for modernization of open nalas and drainages, it said. Free power to all houses using less than 100 units per month also was promised.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said that their aim is to reclaim Hyderabad from Asaduddin Owaisi and TRS chief and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. “Old city in Hyderabad and the rest of the city are distributed between Owaisi and KCR as if it's their private property. We want to reclaim the city and give it back to the people. This city is neither Owaisi's or KCR’s private property,” he said.

List of main promises

1) Corona vaccine and Corona testing to all as per central government stipulations. Setting up of exclusive PHCs in consonance with the population of the locations in Greater Hyderabad.

2) Will scrap LRS. This will redeem the people of Greater Hyderabad from the Rs.15,000 crores burden of LRS.

3) A sum of Rs.25,000 will be given to each of the flood affected families in Greater Hyderabad area. Families who already got Rs.10,000 compensation amount will get the remaining amount of Rs.15,000.

4) Financial assistance to build one lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the poor in Greater Hyderabad region.

5) Free travel to Women commuters in Metro and city buses in Hyderabad.

6) Free-Tabs to all children from poor families. Quality WIFI will be provided to all poor families to enable student’s access online education.

7) Waiver of property tax in all SC colonies and slum areas. Free permission for construction of houses in less than 125 sq. yds. plots.

8) Will provide tap connections to all houses. Free drinking water supply to all houses.

9) Rejuvenation of Musi River. Development of Musi River Front. Freeing nalas and tanks from all kinds of encroachments. Creation of Rs.10,000 crore exclusive budget for modernization of open nalas and drainages. ‘Sumedha Act’ will be enacted to remove all encroachments.

10) Free power to all houses using less than 100 units per month. Free power and loan facilities to all professions in traditional occupations.