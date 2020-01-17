BJP releases ‘chargesheet' highlighting KCR govt’s failures, asks voters to reject TRS

"There is a necessity to apply brakes to the car's (TRS party symbol) momentum in the municipal elections," BJP state chief K Laxman said.

People of Telangana should teach the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) a lesson by rejecting it in the upcoming urban local bodies polls, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Laxman said on Thursday.

The party released a 'chargesheet' highlighting the alleged failures of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government's poll promises and other initiatives.

"The people of the state are casting their votes to TRS as they are deceived by KCR's words (promises). There is a necessity to apply brakes to the car's (TRS party symbol) momentum in the municipal elections," he said.

Some of the municipalities under KCR's government were not in a position to pay salaries to their employees, he said, while accusing the government of failing to implement some of the schemes supported by the Centre.

As many as 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations will go for polls on January 22, and campaign is on in full swing. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the municipal corporations of Khammam and Warangal are exempt, as their members are yet to complete their terms.

While the TRS seems to have the upper hand, the Congress, the BJP and the ruling party's unofficial ally -- the AIMIM, are contesting the polls.

Speaking about the Municipal polls on Thursday, TRS Working President and Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K T Rama Rao claimed that the TRS would win the polls with a huge margin, outperforming the Congress and BJP. “We will win the lion's share,” he asserted.

Alleging that both Congress and BJP had colluded to try to defeat the TRS, KTR said, “Congress and BJP have a tacit understanding in Gadwal, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Vemulawada, Narayanpet, Adilabad and some other places. We will give them a befitting response."

