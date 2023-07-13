BJP president Nadda chairs meeting to prepare party's action-plan for 160 'weak' seats

The BJP has prepared a list of 160 Lok Sabha seats in which the party faced defeat or won by a narrow margin in the 2019 general elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, on Wednesday, July 12, chaired a meeting to prepare a strategy and action-plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with focus on 160 'weak' seats under the Lok Sabha Prawas Yojana. The meeting that was held at the BJP headquarters in the national capital was attended by several senior party leaders, including the state convenors and co-convenors of the 'Lok Sabha Prawas Yojana' made for the 160 Lower House seats.

The party's national general secretaries Sunil Bansal and Vinod Tawde, national secretary Harish Dwivedi, national spokesperson Sambit Patra along with other leaders were present at the meeting. Sources had told IANS that Nadda urged the cluster in-charges, state convenors as well as co-convenors to meet the people availing the benefits of the government schemes in the 'weak seats', and apprise them about the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

Nadda had especially asked the attendees to reach out to every section of voters in these 160 Lok Sabha seats to connect them with the BJP, meet influential and popular people of the area and tell them about the achievements of the government. The BJP should win most of these 160 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 and increase the margin of victory in those seats which the BJP won last time by a very small margin, Nadda had said.

A source said that the party's strategy is to meet the people and make them aware of the government's achievements, so that those seats which are considered "bastions" of the Opposition can be won. The BJP has prepared a list of the Lok Sabha seats in which the party faced defeat or won by a narrow margin in the 2019 general elections. Earlier, 144 seats were included in this list. However, later, the number of seats -- deemed weak -- was increased to 160.

Union ministers along with senior leaders have been assigned key responsibilities in these 160 seats by dividing them into clusters.