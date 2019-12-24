BJP posts offensive tweet on Periyar on his death anniversary, gets slammed for it

Controversy

The BJP has since deleted its tweet apparently referencing the marriage of Periyar and Maniammai.

The Tamil Nadu wing of the BJP found itself at the receiving end of scathing criticism on Tuesday after it tweeted an offensive and distasteful remarks directed at social reformer and Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar. The party’s tweet on the leader has since been deleted, even as the state commemorates his death anniversary. However, the same tweet was posted again, this time by the party’s IT Wing. This too was subsequently deleted following sharp criticism from DMK chief MK Stalin as well as BJP ally PMK.

The original tweet said, “On this day, which is the death anniversary of EVR, the father of Maniyammai, let us support the death penalty for child sexual abuse. Let us resolve to create a society without POCSO offenders.”

The tweet was an apparent reference to 70-year-old Periyar’s marriage in 1949 to Maniammai. Periyar married Maniammai who was an adult of 32 at the time and had been working with him for a few years. so that she could become his legal heir. Maniammai succeeded him as leader of the Dravidar Kazhagam following his death in 1973. Their marriage had caused a rift within the political outfit and was one of the reasons that DMK founder CN Annadurai subsequently parted ways and founded his own party.

#Periyar ஐ இழிவுபடுத்தும் கருத்தைப் பதிவு செய்து, எதிர்ப்பு வந்ததும் நீக்கியுள்ளது @BJP4TamilNadu அப்பதிவை போடுவதற்கு முன் யோசித்திருக்கலாமே?



அந்த பயம் இருக்கட்டும்! மரணித்த பிறகும் மருள வைத்துள்ளார் பெரியார்!



அதிமுக, இதற்காவது புலியாகப் பாயுமா? இல்லை மண்புழுவாய் பதுங்குமா? — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 24, 2019 Responding to the national ruling party’s deleted comments, Tamil Nadu Opposition leader MK Stalin slammed the BJP, tweeting, “A post insulting Periyar was published by [BJP Tamil Nadu's Twitter account] and was deleted after it received opposition. They could have thought before tweeting? Let that fear be there! Even after his death, Periyar has terrified you. Will AIADMK leap for this like a lion or hide like an earthworm?” When asked about this, Tamil Nadu Cooperation Minister Sellur Raju condemned attacks on Periyar but did not call out AIADMK’s national ally, the BJP. He said, “The reason for a united Tamil Nadu with fraternity and brotherhood are Thanthai Periyar, Arignar Anna, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Kalaignar Karunanidhi. These people cannot be forgotten. We are duty bound to condemn anyone who insults them on behalf of the Dravidian movement.” AIADMK and BJP’s ally PMK, however came down heavily on the BJP. Party chief S Ramadoss tweeted, “The tweets published by the Tamil Nadu BJP and its IT Wing on Thanthai Periyar's death anniversary are disgusting. This shows their jaundiced eyes. This is to be strongly condemned.” தந்தை பெரியாரின் நினைவு நாளில் அவர் குறித்து தமிழக பாரதிய ஜனதாக் கட்சியும், அதன் ஐ.டி. பிரிவும் டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டுள்ள கருத்து அருவருக்கத்தக்கது. இது அவர்களின் காமாலைக் கண்களைக் காட்டுகிறது. இந்த செயல் கடுமையாக கண்டிக்கத்தக்கது! — Dr S RAMADOSS (@drramadoss) December 24, 2019

#BJP can have ideological differences with #Periyar and his Dravidian movement. But to tweet about his personal life and make vile comments about him will do no good for the party. Periyar will continue to inspire generations together. — Sivapriyan E.T.B (@sivaetb) December 24, 2019

Trolls have hijacked a Political party's twitter handle. Have never seen a Political party's handle being used to malign icons, other political party leaders and targeting journalists. This is not good at all. #Periyar — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) December 24, 2019