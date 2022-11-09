BJP plans statewide agitation against Satish Jarkiholi for Hindu remark

Congress legislator and former Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi, in a public event, had said that the word 'Hindu' is not Indian and is â€˜Persianâ€™.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has decided to launch a big agitation all over the state over the Hindu word origin row. According to the insiders in the state BJP unit, direction has been given to launch agitations in all the district headquarters. Congress legislator and former Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi, in a public event, had said that the word 'Hindu' is not Indian and is "Persian".

The directions have reportedly been given to lodge a police complaint demanding action against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Secretary Satish Jarkiholi for hurting the feelings of Hindus. Meanwhile, Dalit organisations and progressive thinkers have started a campaign to support Satish Jarkiholi and were carrying out a campaign on social media. When the ruling BJP intensifies the agitation, there is all possibility of the Dalit organisations coming on to the streets, sources said.

Minister for Power, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar, a staunch RSS man, has attacked the Congress party. "The youth should come on to the streets. They should show that whenever Hinduism is insulted and the foundation of the nation is questioned, they will not hesitate to protest," he stated.

BJP sources said that the party has got an issue connected to Hindutva on a silver platter and they want to utilize it to maximum extent ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in less than six months.

The BJP has instructed all its MLAs, MPs and leaders to carry out protests on a big scale. They have also been told to rake up issues like adding 'Gandhi' as the family name by former AICC presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, celebration of Tipu Jayanti by the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah and attempts of Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar for installing the largest statue of Jesus Christ in Asia in his constituency.

After the speeches, the procession is to head to the office of Superintendent of Police of respective districts and a criminal case against Satish Jarkiholi is to be lodged, sources said.

Meanwhile, Satish Jarkiholi challenged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to set up a committee to probe whether he had said anything wrong.

Jarkiholi further stated that he did not want any support from the Congress party to defend his statements. State Congress President Shivakumar has reacted that the statements by Jarkiholi were made on personal level. Jarkiholi himself clarified that he had made the statements on a different platform and there was no connection with the party.

