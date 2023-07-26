BJP opposes Congress decision to review cases over DJ Halli riots

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday stated that the state government has initiated the process to review the cases against the accused persons.

Karnataka's ruling Congress and opposition BJP are opposed to each other over the proposed withdrawal of cases against the accused in the violent mob attacks that took place in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas of Bengaluru in 2020.

Talking to reporters, Parameshwara said that Tanveer Sait, a legislator, has written to him to withdraw the cases against the organisations accused. "There is a procedure for this. The matter has to be discussed in the cabinet sub-committee. The panel would take a decision after considering the pros and cons. Later, it will come to the state cabinet. After considering the report of the committee, if there is truth and if it is legally permissible, the cases will be withdrawn," he said.

Reacting to this, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the withdrawal cases would be a betrayal to the people of the state. He also stated that the matter would be taken to the people and a legal battle would be waged against the move.

Basavaraj Bommai, addressing a press conference, said that the act of protecting the accused of DJ Halli and KG Halli who rebelled against the government is a betrayal to the people of the state. Moreover, protecting those who burnt the house of a Dalit Congress party MLA reflects the anti-Dalit policy of the government, he alleged.

"This was a case of rebellion against the government. The decision has been taken to protect the accused even as they waged a war against the state. The criminal elements and forces would get a feeling of courage that they can get away with anything. The move is clear that the Congress government wants to protect those who rebelled against the state," he said.

Bommai noted that the NIA has taken up the probe of the DJ Halli and KG Halli incident and alleged that there is clear evidence to show the involvement of the PFI and SDPI parties. "The investigation has been done and a charge sheet has been submitted. How can they take back the cases investigated by the NIA?" he asked.

"When we were in power, there was pressure to withdraw the cases. But, the accused were caught with sufficient evidence and arrested. I give a warning to this ruling Congress government, by withdrawing the cases of the accused who burnt the police station by rebelling against the state is a betrayal to the people. The state government should not yield to pressure,” he urged.

He further accused the Congress government of showing an "anti-Dalit stand" as the accused had then burnt a sitting Dalit MLA’s house. The attempts were made to protect the former mayor and corporator then. Now, the charge sheet is ready against them, he said.

“We will not sit quiet and leave the matter here. The matter will be taken to the people and legal battle would be waged," Bommai warned.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reacting to the issue, stated that the issue would be discussed.

Violent mob attacks were reported in DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru on the night of August 11. The mob attacks took place after local residents gathered in protest against a Facebook post that was deemed derogatory by Muslims. The post was by Naveen P, the nephew of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. The mob was angered after the police took time to take action over the complaint made against Naveen's post and launched violent attacks on two police stations - in DJ Halli and KG Halli - and the MLA's residence in Kaval Byrasandra.