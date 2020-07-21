BJP observes black day in Kerala, trends #ResignKeralaCM on Twitter

BJP and Congress have been demanding for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation ever since the gold smuggling case surfaced.

The BJP in Kerala observed a black day on Tuesday and reiterated its demand for the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. BJP leaders, supporters and others trended the hashtag #ResignKeralaCM on Twitter.

The state leaders of the BJP and Congress have been demanding the Chief Minister's resignation ever since the gold smuggling case surfaced. Swapna Suresh, one of the main accused in the smuggling case, was a contract staff at state Information Technology department. She was also close to IAS officer M Sivasankar, who was the CM's secretary and state's IT secretary.

"CM Pinarayi Vijayan must resign for making his office a safe place for scamsters. Today there were protests throughout Kerala demanding Chief Minister's resignation. Ended with lighting of fire torch," BJP Mahila Morcha tweeted. "Seems Kerala CMO totally turned out to be smuggling racket headquarters. It was CM's IT fellow Arun who arranged a room near Kerala secretariat for the smuggling lobby to make preparations and plan the strategy. Pathetic to see Kerala CM's falling to such lows. #ResignKeralaCM," the official page of BJP Keralam tweeted.

Many in the office of Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi closely associated with ringmasters of #KeralaGoldSmuggling . How can investigation happen fairly with CM in place . He should step down for fair probe . #ResignKeralaCM â€” B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) July 21, 2020

We @BJP4Keralam will be observing a black day on 21.07.2020 (Tuesday) demanding @vijayanpinarayi's resignation in the gold smuggling scam. The @CPIMKerala government has no moral authority to continue in office.#ResignKeralaCM pic.twitter.com/DuU6wnVGpU â€” K Surendran (@surendranbjp) July 19, 2020