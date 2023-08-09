BJP MPs allege Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss in Parliament, lodge complaint

The complaint has been filed by Udupi Chikmagalur BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

news Controversy

Hours after Rahul Gandhi spoke in Lok Sabha in favour of the no confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a complaint was filed against the Congress leader, alleging inappropriate behaviour. Speaking after Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani accused him of blowing a flying kiss at the government benches.

The complaint, filed by Udupi Chikmagalur BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, alleges, “The member [Rahul Gandhi] has behaved in an indecent manner and made inappropriate gestures towards Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister and Member of this House while she was addressing the House. We demand stringent action against such behaviour by the member, which has not only insulted the dignity of women members in the House, it has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House.”

Smriti Irani, while speaking in the Lok Sabha earlier today also addressed the alleged incident and condemned it, calling the Congress leader “misogynistic”. Speaking to the media later, Smriti also said, “Never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi today. When the house of the people, where laws are made to protect the dignity of women, stands witness to a man's misogyny, my question is should he be brought to task?”.

August 9 marks the second day of Lok Sabha proceedings regarding the no-confidence motion by the Opposition against the Union government. The no-confidence motion was moved on Tuesday, August 8 by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on August 10.