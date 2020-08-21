BJP MP Subramanian Swamy asks PM Modi to hold JEE, NEET exams after Diwali

The BJP MP had earlier raised the issue with Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

news Education

As more and more students demand that the postponement of entrance exams like NEET and JEE, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has raised the issue with Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to consider the demand.

In the letter to PM Narendra Modi, Subramanian Swamy has stated that he had received credible information from across the country that states did not have the infrastructure required for students to safely take the NEET, JEE and other competitive exams.

He added, “I request you to please inform the Ministry of Education that these exams can be conducted after Deepavali. I spoke to Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and he was sympathetic to my suggestion but naturally, this would require your concurrence. Hence I am writing this urgent letter to you.”

Earlier, Swamy told the Hindustan Times, “Since the number of new COVID-19 cases has soared to 70,000 per day, it is a matter of public interest that the Education Ministry approach the CJI at his home and seek an adjournment to November after Deepavali.”

NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, followed by the JEE Mains exam from September 1 to 6.

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected the plea seeking postponement of both entrance exams, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Arun Misra heading the three-judge bench mentioned that the court cannot put the students' career in jeopardy by interfering with the National Testing Agency (NTA) that is holding the exams in September.

A petition was filed on August 7 by eleven JEE/NEET aspirants who requested the postponement of the exams due to the pandemic.