BJP MLA Virupakshappa arrested after court dismisses his anticipatory bail plea

Virupakshappa had stepped down as chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) after his son was caught accepting a bribe.

Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Madal Virupakshappa, was arrested by the Lokayukta police on Monday evening, March 27, after the High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail application in a bribery case, earlier in the day. A single judge bench of Justice K Natarajan had reserved the bail orders last week.

Following allegations that he demanded a bribe through his son, Prashanth Madal, who is a KAS officer. Virupakshappa had previously stepped down as the chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) after his son was caught accepting a bribe. Virupakshappa has been charged with demanding a bribe through his son for allotting a contract to supply chemicals to the state-run company. Virupakshappa had attended a public event in his constituency Channagiri in Davangere district on Monday morning, where he claimed that he would be proved innocent of all charges. He left the venue soon after he received news of the court order. Hours later, he was arrested by the Lokayukta police.

Virupakshappa's son, Prashanth MV, was arrested on March 2, after being caught accepting Rs 40 lakh of an Rs 81 lakh bribe to pass a bill. Following the incident, over Rs 6 crore in cash was seized from Virupakshappaâ€™s residence.

The Lokayukta police have arrested four more people in connection with the case. Virupakshappa had resigned from his position as the chairman of KSDL and was considered the prime accused in the case.

Earlier, the HC had granted him interim bail to Virupakshappa and had ordered him to appear before an investigating officer within 48 hours of the order. The HC bench had specified that the bail would remain valid until Lokayukta police completed their investigation and collected evidence against him.