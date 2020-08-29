BJP MLA Raja Singh warned against venturing out on bikes, cops say life under threat

Raja Singh has demanded to know which individual or group has threatened him.

Controversial Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh has been alerted about a threat to his life by the Hyderabad police. The Goshamahal legislator who has several cases against him for hate speeches, was advised against venturing out on motorcycles and asked to use the bullet-proof vehicle allocated to him for his safety. The letter was sent on August 24 by Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar.

A worried Raja Singh said that he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali seeking answers about which group or individual wants to eliminate him.

Communicating to the media, Raja Singh on Saturday said, “Yesterday I received a letter from the Commissioner’s office. I was advised against riding on two-wheelers as there are threats. They asked me not to go out without a bullet-proof vehicle. They told me that the threat to my life has increased and that I was on the hit-lists of a few terrorists who were caught recently.”

He added, “Two days ago, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police visited my residence and replaced the weapons possessed by my gunmen and profiled the residents living around my house.”

Stating that he does not know what sort of threat he is under, he sought to know details from the Union Home Minister and State Home Minister on which group intends to kill him. “I want to know who wants to kill me. Where is the threat from? Is it from terrorists or from local organizations or any individual?”

The confidential letter from the Hyderabad city Police Commissioner’s office reads, “It is to inform you that due to your threat perception enhanced security has been provided to you and security personnel are also being alerted and checked from time to time. Special training have been organized to all your PSOs (protective service officers) periodically.”

It adds, “In this regard, it has been noticed that sometimes you are moving on a motorcycle. This poses a grave security to you. Therefore, your kind cooperation is solicited to ensure proper security that you may kindly completely avoid moving on motorcycle and travel by the BP (bullet-proof) car allotted.”