BJP MLA Raja Singh placed under house arrest in Hyd, to prevent his visit to Bhainsa

Mobile internet in Nirmal, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial and other adjoining areas has also been suspended.

Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh was put under house arrest by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday, after the legislator said that he would visit Bhainsa in Nirmal district, which has witnessed tension following communal clashes between two communities on Sunday.

On Monday, Raja Singh announced that he would meet the Hindu Vahini members, who were involved in the clashes. Blaming the AIMIM for the violence, Singh also accused the police of being biased and not taking action against AIMIM. Shortly after his announcement, a large number of police personnel were deployed at his residence on Monday night, to prevent him from undertaking the proposed visit.

Raja Singh has been booked several times for hate speech. In September 2019, he hit headlines for saying announcing a ‘vigilante army’ to deal with ‘anti nationals.’

“In the coming days, whichever traitor is hidden inside India, will be dragged out and worn down, and sent outside India – or even directly to Jahannum (hell),” Raja Singh had said.

Clashes broke out between two communities in Koravagalli village on Sunday evening allegedly over a feud caused by youngsters from a group who removed their bike silencers and created nuisance. Taking objection to it, an argument took place. Soon, the petty argument escalated into violence in which both parties resorted to stone pelting. In the violence some houses and vehicles were torched. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and some of them suffered injuries.

In the arson, reportedly 17 people were injured. Besides the residents, four police personnel including Nirmal SP C Shashidahr Raju, DSP K Narsing Rao and Circle Inspector Venugopal Rao suffered injuries.

Police have imposed section 144 in the area and deployed Rapid Action Force teams as a security measure. Telangana Director General, Law and Order, Jitender Reddy informed TNM that the situation is under control. Mobile internet in Nirmal, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial and other adjoining areas has also been suspended.

While the police say that the violence took place due to a petty issue, the BJP has blamed the AIMIM supporters for the violence.

Condemning the incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed the incident as “targeted violence.” He said that action should be taken against the miscreants who caused the violence and compensation should be given to those who suffered property damage.