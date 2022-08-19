BJP MLA Raja Singh detained over threats to stop Munawar Faruqui’s Hyderabad show

A police official said MLA Raja Singh has been placed under house arrest as he had said he was planning to go to the venue of Munawar Faruqui’s show and “create violence”.

Controversy

Ahead of comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 20, the Hyderabad police have placed BJP MLA T Raja Singh under house arrest, after he threatened to beat up Munawar and burn down the venue if the show was allowed to take place. The controversial Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from the Goshamahal constituency, who often makes anti-Muslim hate speeches, was placed under detention after his recent threats of violence against the comedian. "Since he has been planning to go to the venue and create violence, we have put him under detention," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Goshamahal R Satish Kumar told TNM.

Munawar had previously announced a show in Hyderabad in January this year, following an open invitation from Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled following threats from Hindu groups. TRS working president KTR had made a jibe at the BJP government in Karnataka, saying Hyderabad was a truly cosmopolitan city where standup comedians didn’t have their shows cancelled due to political differences. However, the BJP in Telangana too made threats at the time, saying they wouldn’t allow Munawar’s show. BJP leaders had alleged that Munawar had made jokes on Hindu gods and hurt Hindu sentiments. Eventually, the show was cancelled citing COVID-19 regulations.

On August 10, Munawar announced on his Instagram page that he would perform his show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in Hyderabad on August 20. The venue of the show is not yet disclosed. Following the announcement, Raja Singh released a video on August 11 in which he made several disparaging remarks about Munwar. “See what will happen if they invite him (Munawar). Wherever the program is, we will go and beat him up. Whoever offers him a venue, we will burn it down. If something goes wrong, KTR and the government and police are responsible,” Raja Singh said. “We will definitely beat him up and send him back if he comes to Telangana, this is a challenge,” he added.

“In the past too, our idiot Minister KTR offered police protection and invited him, saying his event will be a great success. But even then, when Hindu groups across Telangana united to threaten him, they got scared and cancelled the event,” Raja Singh had said.

