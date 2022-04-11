BJP MLA provokes crowd with hate song during Rama Navami procession in Hyderabad

Hundreds of people who participated in the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra cheered as the BJP MLA from Goshamahal sang and danced to provocative lyrics.

news Hate Speech

While the Rama Navami celebrations in Hyderabad may have concluded peacefully without any communal clashes and unrest, the celebrations did witness provocative statements and a song sung by T Raja Singh, a controversial BJP legislator from Goshamahal. Slogans called for the establishment of Hindu supremacy and lyrics of songs played during events had provocative lines that warned people against locking horns with those from the Hindu community.

The main procession from Sitarambagh was led by Raja Singh. The BJP MLA performed puja before the idol of Lord Rama at Rani Avanthi Bai hall and to mark the commencement of this year's Shobha Yatra. Thousands gathered sporting saffron caps and scarves. Huge speakers were set up to play high-decibel music.

Lyrics in the song sung by Raja Singh had lines stating that the saffron flag would soon be placed on every pillar in the country. The song also went on to say that the saffron flag would soon be unfurled in Kashi and Mathura. The lyrics also said that enemies of Hinduism would be made to cry tears of blood. If this wasn’t provocative enough, Raja Singh’s song also said, “Jo Ram ka naam na le usko, Bharat se bhagana hein.” It means that those who don’t chant Lord Ram’s name would be soon driven out of India.

Sharing the controversial song, many on social media demanded action be taken against the BJP MLA for the provocative act. AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi retweeted a tweet that demanded that the Hyderabad police take action against Raja Singh. Owaisi also went on to tweet that in the last few days Hindutva mobs have provoked violence in several places. He named these places in his tweet and spoke about about calls for genocide and rapes made against Muslims by Dharma gurus. Another tweet mentioned how Rama Navami yatras were used to make hate speeches against Muslims.

BJP MLA Raja Singh sings the song "Jo ram ka naam na le unko bharat se bhagana Hai" at #RamNavami Rally in Hydrabad.@hydcitypolice should take immediate action on this.@asadowaisi @KTRTRSpic.twitter.com/wGEEa7FHEg — Naved Sheikh (@navedns1) April 10, 2022

In Hyderabad, Commissioner of Police, CV Anand claimed that meticulous planning by the police ensured that the Shobha Yatra procession was peaceful in the city. The commissioner said more than 7,000 police personnel were deployed for bandobast duty along the route of the yatra. “The procession was completed peacefully with the cooperation of organisers, other government departments, devotees and the general public,” said Anand.

Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapurao alleged that the TRS government is anti-Hindu, since it allegedly denied permission to take out the Shoba Yatra in Bhainsa, known to be a communally sensitive place in Nirmal district of Telangana. He said it was sad that they had to approach the court to get the requisite permission. Bapurao also made a dog-whistle statement targeting the Muslim community without naming them. "In India, there is a group who are anti-Hindus...they live in India, breathe India's air, drink India's water... but say Pakistan zindabad. The government doesn't take any action against them,” he said.

