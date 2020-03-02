BJP MLA calls 102-yr-old freedom fighter a Pak agent, protesters demand apology

The Prajadhikara Horata Samiti is holding a satyagraha at Maurya Circle for 10 days demanding Basanagouda Patil Yatnal apologise to HS Doreswamy.

news Politics

Several political and social groups under an umbrella group -- Prajadhikara Horata Samiti, organised a protest in Bengaluru's Maurya Circle on Monday demanding that BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal take back his statement about 102-year-old freedom fighter HS Doreswamy. The MLA had called the former freedom fighter a Pakistani agent for protesting against CAA and NRC.

"Take back your statement Yatnal", "Down, down, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal," were the slogans raised at the protest. Members of CPI(M), Dalit Sangharshan Samiti, Gram SevaSangh, Doreswamy Fans' Association and various other social groups who have been holding a sathyagraha against Yatnal from February 26. They say the Satyagraha would continue for more days.

Doreswamy is a 102-year-old freedom fighter and has been a part of several protests in Karnataka, when other parties were in power too. He has been vocal in his opinions against the ruling BJP government's move to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act. He was involved in the freedom struggle during the Quit India movement and has been a part of various citizen-driven movements in Bengaluru including ones for sustainable water management.

On February 25, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had called Doreswamy a Pakistani agent. Speaking to the media, he had said, "There are many fake freedom fighters. There is one in Bengaluru. Now we have to say what Doreswamy is. Where is that old man? He behaves like a Pakistan agent."

Yatnal had called Doreswamy a Pakistani agent after the freedom fighter took part in several protests and public meetings against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Indian Citizens earlier in February.

The Congress had demanded an apology from Yatnal immediately and demanded that the BJP ask him to resign. Yatnal, however, continued his attack against Doreswamy and on February 29, speaking at an event in Chikkamagaluru, he said, "“When everyone is demanding proof of the Balakot airstrike, there is nothing wrong in me demanding proof from Doreswamy. His acts clearly state he is against Gandhian ideals.”