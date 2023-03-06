BJP MLA accused in Lokayukta bribe case moves Karnataka HC for bail

MLA Madal Virupakshappa is named as the prime accused in the Lokayukta trap case. His son, Prashanth Madal, a government official, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe.

news Court

Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Monday moved bail petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking relief from the arrest in connection with the Lokayukta trap case. MLA Madal Virupakshappa is named as the prime accused in the Lokayukta trap case. His son, Prashanth Madal, a government official, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe.

The MLA's counsel, Sandeep requested the court to hear the matter on the basis of emergency. Taking up the petition, the bench headed by Justice K. Natarajan posted the hearing for Tuesday. If the court rejects the bail plea, the arrest of BJP MLA Virupakshappa will become imminent and the ruling BJP party, which is already severely embarrassed with the development, is concerned about the consequences if he is arrested, said sources.

The bribe was allegedly received towards procurement of tender for supplying raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a public sector company which manufactures the famous 'Mysore Sandal Soap'. BJP MLA Virupakshappa was the Chairman of KSDL. He resigned from the post following the Lokayukta action.

The authorities had seized Rs 8.12 crore and 1.6 kg gold from the residences of accused BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and Prashanth Madal.

Congress party has given a bandh call over the issue and attacked the ruling BJP. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Congress state President D.K. Shivakumar stated that the Lokayukta case has provided clinching evidence to their allegations of 40 per cent commission in tenders and rampant corruption practiced by the ruling BJP government.

Ruling BJP on the other hand, tried to defend the situation by maintaining that it is under their government that Lokayukta started functioning and the Congress had closed it to cover up its scandals.