BJP member claims cross erected on AP hillock with Hindu shrine, cops bust fake news

The Andhra Pradesh police released a video to bust the fake news and to explain the topography of the location.

news Controversy

Police have busted the claim made by a BJP member in Andhra Pradesh that a huge cross was erected at a Edlapadu in Guntur, where a carving of Hindu deity Narasimha exists. The claim was made by National Secretary of the BJP and co-incharge of Andhra Pradesh, Sunil Deodhar, who took to twitter to say, “See huge illegal Cross in Edlapadu, AP where once footprints of Sita Maa existed.”

Speaking to TNM, Sub-Inspector of Edlapadu clarified that the truth is far from the claim. He said, “The hillock on which the cross was erected is around half a kilometre away from the hillock on which the idol of Narasimha Swamy is present. The hillock on which the cross was erected is known locally as the Rahadari Mata shrine.”

The SI also mentioned that no official complaint was lodged with the police or the Revenue Department regarding the concern raised by the BJP member on social media. According to the police, the cross was erected around a week ago.

In the tweet, Sunil Deodhar also said that “Christian mafias” are creating “havoc” in Guntur.

See huge illegal Cross in Edlapadu, AP where once foot prints of #SitaMaa existed.

Carving of Lord Narasimhama exists at back.

In Guntur Dist Christian mafias have created havoc.@BJP4Andhra & @friendsofrss protested but administration tacitly supported.#Encroachment4ChristInAP pic.twitter.com/WAfFgVYMD6 — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 2, 2021

The tweet went viral on social media and forced the cops to launch an investigation on their own.

The Guntur Police also tweeted a video on Twitter where the concerned police official is heard explaining the topography of the location to explain how the claim is false.

Fact check : THEY ARE COMPLETELY 2 DIFFERENT HILLOCKS and there is absolutely NO encroachment of the hill where Narasimha Swami idol is there ..(check videos by our SHO)



Request to use Twitter to spread love, unity and peace..@APPOLICE100 @dgpapofficial @ysjagan pic.twitter.com/lc7HZpq6c5 — GUNTUR RURAL DISTRICT POLICE (@GntRuralPolice) March 2, 2021

In the video, the SI has explained how both the hillocks are around half a kilometre away from each other and that two-three hillocks are present in between. Responding to Sunil Deodhar’s tweet, the Andhra Police also said, “Use Twitter to spread love, unity and peace.”

The District Collector of Guntur took to Twitter to clarify that what is being claimed is not true and that the Tahsildar and the police are enquiring into the matter. He also mentioned that action will be taken as per law. The tweet also mentioned that status quo will be maintained till further enquiry.

As reported by the SP Rural Guntur and Sub Collector,the allegation that the Cross was erected where Sita Maata footprints and carvings of Lord Narsimha existed is not true.

The hill with Sita Maata footprints is different from the hill which has the Cross. https://t.co/JaGBvo2d6q — District Collector, Guntur (@CollectorGuntr) March 2, 2021

READ: How Surabhi Drama, 136-yr-old Telugu theatre group, has survived the pandemic