BJP leaders in Bengaluru share stage with absconding history-sheeter

BJP's Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, among others were seen at a blood donation camp with 'Silent' Sunil, a known history-sheeter.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka were seen sharing the stage with history-sheeter 'Silent' Sunil, who was absconding according to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). BJP leaders including Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya were seen at a blood donation camp with Sunil on Sunday, November 27.

Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudahar, Bengaluru South BJP president NR Ramesh among others were also seen on the stage with the history-sheeter. The Congress, in a series of tweets, accused the ruling BJP of having links with criminals, and asked Home Minister Araga Jnanendra whether he had prevented police from taking action. "How can the crime rate in the state come down, when criminals have links with BJP. @JnanendraAraga, does your department not have the ability to catch rowdies or have you prevented the cops yourself? How did the BJP leaders catch the rowdy, whom the crime branch could not?" the Congress asked.

"Courtesy BJP-Now the police are silent in front of the rowdy called Silent Sunil! @JnanendraAraga- Wasn't the police looking for him? Was there no police there when BJP leaders were on stage? Who prevented the police from arresting? Whether rowdies have become more influential than the police?" the opposition party said in another tweet.

Responding to a question in this regard, Home Minister Jnanendra in Shivamogga told reporters that he was unaware of the developments and would react after gathering information. Clarifying that there is no political pressure on the police, Central Crime Branch (CCB) Joint Commissioner SD Sharanappa said there was no pending warrant against Sunil, nor is the person needed for inquiry in connection with any case, so he was not picked up from the venue after the event.

"Rowdy sheeters like 'Silent' Sunil and associates are continuously under watch. He was called a few months ago and given warning. He was not there when we recently conducted raids on rowdy sheeters. We are aware of him attending an event yesterday, our officials had kept a watch," he said. Further, stating that action is being taken against history-sheeters depending on cases or warrants against them or requirements in connection with any case or inquiry, he said no one is allowed to take law into their hands and disturb public order.

However, in a CCB statement dated November 23, 2022, it is stated that this person among others was marked absconding or missing by CCB Bengaluru during a raid on November 23. The raid was carried out from 2.30 am, headed by five ACPs, 19 police inspectors and 160 police personnel. During the raid, CCB detained 26 rowdies and sent them to preventative custody. Silent Sunil and 14 others were absconding, the statement said.