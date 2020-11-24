BJP leaders are cousins of Nazi politician Goebbels says KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that from state leaders to Union ministers, BJP leaders are “spreading hatred and lies.”

news Politics

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao on Tuesday described BJP leaders as cousin brothers of Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister of Nazi Germany. “From state leaders to central ministers, everyone is spreading hatred and lies,” he said

Launching a scathing attack on BJP leaders for their false propaganda against TRS government in Telangana, he also said that if the saffron party is voted to power in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) it will even sell away Charminar, Golconda and GHMC in the name of disinvestment.

Addressing a news conference, he slammed the BJP for the chargesheet that the party has released against TRS. "How many chargesheets will the people of this country have to present against BJP," he asked, referring to the party's unfulfilled promises of Rs15 lakh in the bank account of every citizen.

Reacting to the release of the chargesheet by central minister Prakash Javadekar, KTR said that as a Union Minister, he should at least check what he is releasing. "It is full of half-truths, lies and utter lies," he said.

KTR ridiculed BJP for calling TRS government as TRS-MIM government. "Since formation of Telangana state, it's only the TRS which is in power. No other party is sharing power," he said, alleging that this shows the BJP's bias and hatred against Muslims.

"It was you who formed the government with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. You shared power with separatists," said KTR, who is also the state Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban Development, Industry and Information Technology.

The TRS leader said it was ironic that the Union government praised Telangana for its success in ensuring drinking water supply, but the same party which is in power at the Centre is releasing a chargesheet against TRS. KTR remarked that the same party had “no shame” in copying the schemes of Telangana like Rythu Bandhu, after giving it the name of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The TRS leader reminded BJP of its unfulfilled promise of creating two crore jobs every year. "For this 12 crore chargesheets should be presented against you," he said. He also slammed the BJP government for cancelling the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project for Telangana which deprives job opportunities to lakhs of youth.

KTR also came down heavily on BJP for demonetisation and the unplanned COVID-19 lockdown, saying this rendered lakhs of people jobless. "Your inefficient and bankrupt economic policies led to eight consecutive quarters of slowdown. From slowdown the economy was thrown into lockdown and from lockdown to recession. It was your inefficiency and you blame god for this by calling it an act of god," he said.

KTR claimed that India is lagging behind Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in GDP growth. He also flayed the BJP government for disinvestment in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the move to privatise even the railways.