BJP leader who was recently elected GHMC corporator dies from COVID-19

Akula Ramesh Goud had been elected as corporator from Lingojiguda ward.

BJP leader Akula Ramesh Goud, elected in the recent civic body elections in the city, died of COVID- 19 in Hyderabad on Thursday. Ramesh Goud, who was 60 years old, died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for the viral infection, BJP sources told PTI.

Ramesh Goud was elected as corporator from Lingojiguda ward in the elections held to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on December 1. He has been working with the BJP since 1983. He had reportedly secured 10,340 votes, defeating Mudraboina Srinivasa Rao of TRS by 2,811 votes. Ramesh Goud was suffering from kidney-related ailments and needed frequent dialysis, according to The New Indian Express.

Expressing shock over the demise of Goud, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it was unfortunate that the corporator-elect passed away even before taking oath. He conveyed his condolence to the members of the bereaved family. “The demise of Akula Ramesh Goud, Lingojiguda BJP corporator who achieved a major victory in the recent GHMC elections, is deeply saddening. It is very unfortunate that he passed away even before he could take his oath after winning the election,” Bandi Sanjay said.

Bandi Sanjay said that Ramesh Goud made great efforts towards party works, and always adhered to the BJP’s principles. “His death is an irreparable loss to the BJP. Since 1983, he has been an active part of the BJP,” Bandi Sanjay said.

BJP won 48 out of the total 150 wards in the recent GHMC elections, to finish in second place behind the ruling TRS. In the run-up to the GHMC polls, the TRS had repeatedly stated that it was AIMIM that they considered as their biggest rival and not the BJP, as AIMIM had gained the second largest vote share in the 2016 GHMC elections. However, the BJP made major gains, going from four seats in 2016 to 48 this year.

