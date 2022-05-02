BJP leader moves Delhi HC seeking uniform education system upto Class 12

BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has sought a uniform education system, a common syllabus, and a common curriculum in the mother language, for all students in the country up to Class 12.

news Education

BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court, seeking directions from the Union government for a uniform education system, common syllabus, and common curriculum in the mother language, up to Class 12 for all students in the country. The plea also contended that "different syllabus and curriculum by CBSE, ISCE and state Board is arbitrary and contrary to Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A, 38, 39, 46.”

Upadhyay told IANS that the plea — the “most important PIL in his life,” has been listed in the court for hearing on Monday, May 2.

According to the plea, the syllabus and curriculum are common for all entrance examinations — JEE, BITSAT, NEET, MAT, NET, NDA, CU-CET, CLAT, AILET, SET, KVPY, NEST, PO, SCRA, NIFT, AIEED, NATA, CEPT etc. "But, syllabus and curriculum of CBSE, ICSE and State Board are totally different. Thus, students don't get equal opportunity in the spirit of Articles 14-16. Education Mafias are very powerful and have a very strong syndicate. They influence rules regulations policies and examinations.”

"The bitter truth is that School Mafias don't want One Nation-One Education Board, Coaching Mafias don't want One Nation-One Syllabus and Book Mafias do not want NCERT books in all schools. That's why Uniform Education System up to 12th standard has not been implemented yet," it stated.

The petitioner submitted that the present education system is not only dividing the society among society but also against “socialism secularism fraternity unity and integrity of the nation.” Moreover, it doesn't provide equal opportunity to all students as the syllabus-curriculum of CBSE, ICSE & State Board is totally different.

He stated that 'Right to Education' implies 'Right to Equal Education' and it is the most important fundamental right as other rights are meaningless if they are not implemented effectively.

The plea stated common syllabus and common curriculum in the mother language will not only achieve the code of a common culture and the removal of disparity and depletion of discriminatory values in human relations but also enhance virtues and improve quality of life, elevate thoughts, which can advance the constitutional goal of an equal society.

“It can be implemented by forming a 'National Education Council' on the lines of GST Council with Union Education Minister as Chairman and state Education Ministers as Member.”

"But rather than implementing One Nation-One Syllabus on the lines of One Nation- One Tax for all students in the spirit of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A, 38, 39, 46; Centre has permitted CBSE, ICSE & State Boards to use different syllabus-curriculum, which not only offends Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A but also contrary to Articles 38, 39, 46 and Preamble," the petitioner said.

Upadhyay said he is filing this PIL under Article 226 seeking a declaration that Article 21A was inserted in furtherance of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21 and to achieve the golden goals of Articles 38, 39, 46 and Preamble. Therefore, different syllabus-curriculum by CBSE, ISCE, and State Board is contrary to Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A, he said.

It further said that education connotes the process of training and the development of knowledge skill mind and character of children. It helps in diminishing opportunities to those who “foment fanatic and fissiparous tendencies.”