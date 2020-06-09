BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother test positive for coronavirus

Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have been admitted to Max Hospital in Delhiâ€™s Saket.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus. PTI reported quoting sources that they tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi.

They were admitted to Max Hospital, Saket on Monday, the sources added.

According to reports, while Scindia is showing symptoms of COVID-19, his mother is asymptomatic.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former state minister Jaivardhan Singh wished the BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother a speedy recovery.

Scindia had recently joined the BJP, bringing many of his supporters along with him and causing the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh to fall. Scindia is in the fray for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Recently, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to a Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of COVID-19. Patra, who has been discharged, tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday to inform people about his return back home. Patra said he will take some more time to recover fully.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has surged in the last several days.

Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000-mark. The death toll due to the disease has mounted to 874.

A few days ago, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar reportedly tested positive for coronavirus and a portion of South Block on the Raisina Hill complex in Delhi was to be sanitisaed. Around 35 officials working at the ministry's headquarters were also sent on home quarantine.

Earlier, it was reported that Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan had also tested positive for coronavirus and has recovered since then. He was the second Maharashtra leader to get COVID-19 and recover.

Last month, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha had taken to social media to state that he had tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, Sanjay Jha stated that he will be under home quarantine for over a week as he is asymptomatic.