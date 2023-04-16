BJP leader Jagadish Shettar resigns after being denied ticket in Karnataka elections

Former CM Jagadish Shettar questioned why he was asked not to contest when he had an unblemished reputation and had built the party from the grassroots in North Karnataka for the last 30 years.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is all set to resign from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, April 16, after talks with the party seniors failed on Saturday. The senior BJP leader had expressed his unhappiness openly after being asked to step down from contesting and make way for other younger leaders. Shettar has represented the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency for six terms since 1994.

On Saturday, April 15, Shettar met with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan at his residence in Hubballi, but it failed to yield any positive result for Shettar, who had been adamant about contesting. Speaking to reporters later, he said he would be resigning from the primary membership of the party. “I will be handing my resignation to the Assembly Speaker at Sirsi tomorrow. I will definitely contest the elections,” he said.

Shettar claimed there was an attempt within the party to prevent him from getting a ticket and that he would take a call on whether to contest independently or take another decision.

Shetter also said that he had won every election with a margin of 25,000 votes and had expressed his ire at party seniors who had informed him only at the last minute that he was expected to step aside. “The leaders have no decency. They have taken us for granted,” he said. He also accused them of sidelining Lingayat leaders in the party.

Last week, Shettar said that party leaders had asked him not to contest this time around to make way for other leaders. Shettar questioned why he had to step aside when he had an unblemished reputation and had built the party from the grassroots in North Karnataka for the last 30 years. He also met with party senior leaders in Delhi, but it did not yield any favourable results for him.

In another instance of rebellion within the BJP, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joined the Congress party on Friday, April 14. This came after he was denied a ticket to contest from the Athani Assembly constituency. The Congress promptly announced him as a candidate from Athani after he joined the party.

BJP has released a list of 212 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections but has yet to disclose the names of the remaining 12 candidates. Karnataka has a total of 224 seats in the Assembly and the election is scheduled for May 10, with the results expected to be announced on May 13.