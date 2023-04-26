BJP leader Eshwarappa says they don’t need Muslim votes

Eshwarappa urged people not to vote on developmental issues but to be aware of religious conversions.

At a Veerashaiva-Lingayat meeting organised by the BJP in Shivamogga, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said that the BJP did not need the votes of Muslims in Shivamogga, but that the party could count on the votes of nationalist Muslims. Sharing the stage with former CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday, April 24, Eshwarappa urged people not to vote on developmental issues but to be aware of religious conversions.

"We don't need even a single Muslim vote. When it comes to caste, we should stay united. Please don't try to break us. They say there are around 50,000 to 55,000 Muslim votes here. We don't want even a single vote from them,” he said. Reacting to the statement, Yediyurappa said he did not support Eshwarappa’s statement. “It is only his individual opinion. We want votes from everyone be it Hindus, Muslims or Christians and all are supporting us. It is his individual statement, and I do not support it,” he said while speaking to reporters.

Recently, Eshwarappa retired from electoral politics at the direction of the party high command. He was upset when the party chose Channabasappa, his loyalist, as the candidate for the Shivamogga seat, ignoring his son KE Kantesh. On April 21, he also received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised his loyalty to the party and assured him of the party's support. Speaking to reporters, Eshwarappa said he had submitted his resignation letter just ten minutes after the party high command asked him to step down.