BJP is implementing Uniform Civil Code to polarise electorate, alleges Chidambaram

The senior Congress leader said that PM Modi’s strong pitch for the UCC is intended to divert attention from inflation, unemployment, hate crimes, discrimination, and the denial of states’ rights.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for Uniform Civil Code (UCC), senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday, June 28, hit back saying that the nation stands divided today owing to the words and deeds of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He alleged that the BJP, which has “failed” to provide good governance, is now implementing the UCC to polarise the electorate to win elections.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, the former Home Minister said, "The PM has equated a nation to a family while pitching for the UCC. While in an abstract sense his comparison may appear true, the reality is very different.” He said that a family is knit together by blood relationships. “A nation is brought together by a Constitution which is a political-legal document. Even in a family, there is diversity. The Constitution of India recognised diversity and plurality among the people of India. A UCC is an aspiration. It cannot be forced on the people by an agenda-driven majoritarian government.”

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, the Congress leader said that Modi is making it appear like UCC is a simple exercise. He should read the report of the last Law Commission that pointed out it was not feasible at this time. “The nation is divided today owing to the words and deeds of the BJP. A UCC imposed on the people will only widen the divisions,” he said.

“The PM's strong pitch for the UCC is intended to divert attention from inflation, unemployment, hate crimes, discrimination, and the denial of states’ rights. The people must be vigilant," Chidambaram alleged.

His remarks came a day after Modi addressing BJP booth workers in Madhya Pradesh said that Muslims were being misled in the name of UCC. “These days, people are being provoked by the UCC. You tell me, if there is one law for one person in a home, and another law for another person, can that house function?” he asked.