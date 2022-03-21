‘BJP gaining political points by selling Hindu dharm’: KCR speaks on Kashmir Files

The Telangana Chief Minister also said Prashant Kishor was his “best friend for the last 7-8 years” and added that they were working together.

news Politics

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, March 21, hit out at the BJP-led Union government and accused them of trying to ‘gain political points by selling Hindu dharm’. He was replying to a question on the film Kashmir Files, after a journalist pointed out that the BJP was supporting the film. “We are also supporting, not saying anything against the movie. But they (BJP) should do something for Kashmiri Pandits, why only sweet talk all the time? What is your priority? You are busy trying to gain political points by selling Hindu ‘dharm’. We are trying to cut that out. In addition to Kashmir files, there are more files — think about irrigation files, agriculture files, GDP files, development files etc are also important files. How is it right to play the politics of religion only?” he asked.

The TRS chief also spoke about his relationship with popular political consultant and founder of I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) Prashant Kishor, to whom KCR has entrusted the responsibility of building a narrative around BJP's anti-incumbency for a role in national politics. “Prashant Kishor is my best friend for the last 7-8 years. He doesn't work for money. He’s not a paid worker…You don’t know what his commitment is for the nation. That’s why it pains me that a good man is being maligned. Because he has good experience, I only asked him to work with me. He is working brilliantly. Why is everyone rattled? He is a committed person,” KCR said.

The Telangana Chief Minister was addressing reporters after a meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Legislature. Earlier this week, the Telangana government said that it decided to intensify the protest demanding the Union government to procure entire paddy from the state during Yasangi (Rabi) season. The Chief Minister said that the Union government is procuring 100% of paddy from Punjab, and agitation programmes will continue to demand the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure 100% of paddy from Telangana.

The TRS Legislature met on March 21 to chalk out the strategy in this regard. KCR had also directed all MLAs, MLCs, Party State Executive Committee Members, District Presidents, ZP Chairpersons, Presidents of DCCBs, DCMS and District Presidents of Raithu Bandhu Samithis to attend the meeting.

With IANS inputs