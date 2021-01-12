BJP flag draped around Mahatma Gandhi statue in Palakkad, stirs row

Weeks after BJP members adorned the Palakkad Municipality building with â€˜Jai Shri Ramâ€™ banner celebrating the partyâ€™s victory in local body polls, a BJP flag was found draped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the municipality premises on Monday. The police have registered a case against unidentified people, PTI reported.

In the CCTV visuals of the incident near the premises, a man with a face mask could be seen climbing the stairs leading to the Mahatma Gandhiâ€™s statue and tying a flag around the structure. After tying the flag, the man climbed down and stood there for a few seconds, before walking away. In the CCTV visuals, no one else could be seen around the area.

Meanwhile, some BJP leaders said the party was not involved in the incident and sought a comprehensive probe.

After the incident came to light, members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), took out a protest march and adorned the statue with a garland. Congress and its youth wing, too, staged a separate march in protest against the incident.

Later, both CPI(M) and Congress councillors staged a sit-in protest in front of the Palakkad Municipal chairperson's room, demanding action against those responsible.

"We have registered a case under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint filed by the municipal secretary in charge. We are yet to identify the culprits," the Investigating Officer told PTI.

On December 16, a few BJP workers had unfurled a giant banner with 'Jai Sri Ram' written on it from the terrace of the Corporation building after the party retained the Municipality in the local body polls. Following this, the DYFI had hoisted the tricolour flag in protest, in the building.

Palakkad and Pandalam are the two municipalities in Kerala that the BJP won, out of the total 87 in the local body polls held in December last year.

WATCH: Man draping BJP flag around Mahatma Gandhi statue