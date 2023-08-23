BJP drew attention to Bhagyalaxmi temple instead of Charminar: Bandi Sanjay

Speaking at a BJP rally in Chevella, an SC constituency in Telangana, Bandi criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led government’s flagship scheme, the Dalita Bandhu.

news Politics

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday, 23 August said that BJP is responsible for drawing attention to the Bhagyalaxmi temple near the monument of Charminar and claimed that Old City is a part of Modi’s India where slogans like “Jai Shree Ram” and “Vande Mataram” will be proclaimed.

Sanjay was speaking at a public BJP rally in Chevella, an SC constituency in Rangareddy district of Telangana. In his speech, he criticised Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for not fulfilling his promise of ensuring that a Dalit person becomes the chief minister after the formation of a separate state.

“KCR said he would make a Dalit the CM but took the post for himself. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has made a Dalit the President of India and has made 12 Dalit MPs, ministers in his Cabinet,” Bandi stated at a mega BJP rally in Chevella, an SC constituency in Rangareddy district ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bandi also criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led government’s flagship scheme, the Dalita Bandhu and said that a 30% commission is being taken from the beneficiaries. He also claimed that only when the BJP raised their voices against the CM’s promise of an Ambedkar statue did KCR finally bow to the pressure. “The honour of setting up an Ambedkar statue rests with BJP workers, not KCR’s,” he added.

“People outside of Telangana are mocking us because of CM KCR’s antics. He is like cancer which voters don’t notice until it reaches the third stage and becomes malignant,” he said. Referring to BJP karyakartas, Bandi said they all fought for Telangana’s statehood and were beaten by the police. “KCR hasn’t suffered, neither has his son, KT Rama Rao (KTR).”