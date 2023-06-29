BJP denies plans of changing Telangana party leadership

BJP national general secretary and party in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh ruled out plans of a change in the state leadership of the party.

BJP national General Secretary and party in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh on Wednesday, June 28 denied any plans of change in the state leadership of the party. Speaking to the media in Delhi, he denied reports in a section of media that the party's central leadership is mulling removing Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the party’s state president. “How will there be a change at this stage?” asked Chugh. He said there would be no changes until the next election. Assembly elections in Telangana are due to be held later this year.

There were reports in a section of the media that Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy might replace Bandi Sanjay as the party’s state president. Speculations of a change in the leadership have been doing the rounds for some time.

A section of leaders including MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy are said to be unhappy with Bandi Sanjay’s leadership. Last week, the central leadership of BJP had summoned the two leaders to Delhi. They had called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. After their visit, Bandi Sanjay also visited Delhi to meet the central leaders.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay also stated that there is no truth in the reports that there will be a change in the state leadership and alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had conspired to create a divide in the BJP. On the allegation by Rajender’s wife Jamnuna that BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy was planning to kill her husband, he said the government should conduct a thorough probe. The state BJP chief said efforts were being made to strengthen the party from the booth level.

On Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay welcomed ‘Vistaraks’ (a person who expands or amplifies something) who arrived in Telangana on Wednesday. As part of the programme ‘Mera booth sabse mazbooth’ aimed at strengthening the party across the country, around 650 Vistaraks from other states arrived in Telangana. He welcomed Vistaraks at Secunderabad Railway Station. He tweeted that all of them will tour Telangana and engage in the work of strengthening the party at the polling booth level.