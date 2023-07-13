BJP chief Purandeswari alleges Jagan govt claiming credit for GoI schemes

Former union minister Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government soon after taking charge as BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit president. She took charge at BJP state headquarters in Vijayawada in the presence of former state BJP president Somu Veerraju, Vishnuvardhan Reddy and other leaders.

Purandeswari reached Vijayawada from Hyderabad, where she offered tributes to her late father and former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao. She broke down at the samadhi of NTR, the founder of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).



On arrival at Gannavaram Airport, she was accorded a warm welcome by state BJP leaders and cadres and reached the party office in a big convoy. Former chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy, Somu Veerraju, Satya Kumar and other leaders accompanied her.



Addressing media persons after taking charge, she said that she will try to strengthen the party in the state. She alleged that a propaganda is going on in the state against BJP. Purandeswari claimed that BJP was extending support to Andhra Pradesh without linking this support to votes.



Targeting the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, she demanded it to make public the facts relating to the union government's support to the state. She pointed out that farmers are getting Rs 6,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi but this money is being given as DBT under the Rythu Bharosa scheme of the state government. She questioned what happened to Jagan's promise to provide Rs 12,500 each to farmers as investment support.



Purandeswari said Rs 20,000 crore was given to the state for construction of houses in nine years. While 65 per cent houses should have been completed by now, not even 35 per cent work is completed.



"What is YSRCP's response to the poor", she asked. She also slammed the YSRCP government over delay in construction of Polavaram project. She said that if the state government can't complete the work, it should leave it for the Centre which is funding the project.



The BJP leader also took the state government to task over "bad law and order situation". She alleged that kidnappers in one case took shelter in the ruling party MP's house for two days.