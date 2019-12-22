BJP cadre stabbed in Bengaluru, police say no prelim evidence of political rivalry

A 31-year-old Bengaluru man was stabbed after he was returning from the pro-CAA protest held in the city on Sunday morning. DCP West B Ramesh told TNM the victim, Varun Bhoopalam, a BJP party worker was allegedly waylaid by four men in two bikes when he was returning home from the protest.

Varun Bhoopalam, a local businessman, and a resident of JP Nagar is a BJP functionary involved in the party’s activities in South Bengaluru. Varun was allegedly heading back home from Town Hall, where the pro-CAA protest was held, and was a kilometre away on Jayachamaraja Road, when four men on two bikes allegedly waylaid him and began beating him up.

“He was on a two-wheeler. His bike was stopped by four men on two bikes. He was stabbed on his head and he has a stab injury on his back. We are trying to look at CCTV footage to identify the suspects,” DCP Ramesh said.

He said that [reliminary investigation suggested that it appeared to be an incident borne out of personal differences and not one of political rivalry. “We don’t have evidence that it was politically motivated. Once we question the suspects, we will be able to find out what happened. It looks like a personal issue,” DCP Ramesh said.

The Kalasipalya police have registered an FIR against unidentified assailants under section 307 (attempt to murder), 334 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon), 322 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

Varun Bhoopalam was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors at Victoria Hospital told TNM that Varun’s injuries have been treated and he is currently out of danger.

DCP Ramesh said that the rumors that Varun was stabbed by political rivals are not to be believed unless the investigation reveals such information.