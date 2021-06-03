BJP in another row: K Surendran accused of giving CK Janu Rs 10 lakh to join NDA

Popular tribal leader CK Janu was the NDA candidate from Sulthan Bathery and lost by a big margin.

The BJP has found itself in a new controversy after its ally the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) state treasurer Praseetha Azhikode alleged that state BJP President K Surendran gave Rs 10 lakh to popular tribal leader CK Janu to come back to the NDA’s fold. CK Janu was the NDA candidate from Sulthan Bathery and lost by a big margin.

CK Janu had returned to NDA after a two year gap on March 7, 2020 and was welcomed back into the fold at the concluding function of the BJP’s Vijya Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram, in which Home Minister Amit Shah took part. The recent controversy erupted at a time when the BJP finds itself embroiled in a hawala investigation. Praseetha has released an audio conversation that she purportedly had with Surendran, days before Amit Shah’s visit, in which they discussed paying CK Janu Rs 10 lakh.

The audio has a male voice and a female voice and TNM cannot verify who it belongs to , however Praseetha claims it is that of her and Surendran. CK Janu, who led the Muthanga protests in Kerala, was a member of the CPI(M). In 2016, she formed the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party and then joined the NDA. However, she left the NDA in 2018 to only join them back in 2021.

Praseetha is heard saying, “She (CK Janu) says while she was cooperating with the CPI(M), she had borrowed some money from someone. She says she cannot join NDA without paying it back, as they might create issues. She seeks Rs 10 lakh, we have no role in it. If that money is given she will be active from Amit Shah’s programme on this 7th (March 7 2021). Also the Bathery seat. A seat to contest from Bathery. We don’t need any other seats. Also, a post mentioned for her can be decided after elections. Sir, please decide about the cash. If you can give her directly, you can do that. Also I was running behind this for a long time. We have no money. We need some money for the party, not for personal use.”

Then the male voice can be heard asking where and when the money should be handed over.

“On 7th (March 7), money can be given directly when (you) come,” he can be heard saying. Praseetha then interjects saying that Janu prefers to get the money before the date.

“Let her come on 6th (March 6). I will give directly then. You can also come. This money cannot be carried here and there during elections,” the male voice can be heard saying.

“So we are thinking of calling a press meet on the 6th,” Praseetha said. The man then assures that the money would be given on March 6.

CK Janu, has vehemently denied the allegation and has said she will seek legal recourse. “I haven’t entrusted anyone to take money on my behalf. To get money from Surendran, I don’t need a middle person like Praseetha. I have contacts with anyone in Kerala. I can even contact Amit Shah.These are baseless allegations,” she said.

Surendran meanwhile deflected the blame on the media. “You can insult me, but you are insulting a social worker who worked for thousands of Adivasis and Dalits, putting someone’s phone conversation. CK Janu and I haven’t spoken anything. Neither did she ask me for money, nor have I given. We had election expenses in Bathery, and everything was met as usual,” K Surendran said.

Praseetha told the media on May 3 that she sticks to her allegations and that the audio was not manipulated. “I know she got the money. Let investigators find out,” she said.

