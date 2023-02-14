BJP announces candidates for four MLC seats in Andhra, Telangana

BJP announced candidates for three graduates' and one teachers' constituencies of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Councils scheduled to be held on March 13.

news Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, February 14 announced candidates for four graduates' and teachers' constituencies of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and Telangana Legislative Council scheduled to be held on March 13. The party has named candidates for three graduates' seats in Andhra Pradesh and one teachers' seat in Telangana. Candidates for other MLC seats in both the Telugu states will be announced later.

The party announced Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy for Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor constituency, Nagaruru Raghavendra for Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool and PVN Madhav for Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam constituency in Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, the BJP has announced candidature of A Venkata Narayana Reddy for Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad constituency teachers' seat.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) last week announced the schedule for biennial elections to 15 MLC seats – 13 in Andhra Pradesh and two in Telangana. The elections will be held on March 13 for eight local authorities' constituencies, three graduates' and two teachers' constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Polling will also be held for one teachers' constituency and one local authorities' constituency in Telangana.

The ECI announced that notifications for these elections will be issued on February 16. The last date for filing of nominations will be February 23. The nominations will be taken up for scrutiny on February 24. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be February 27. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 16.