BJP alleges Telangana state Intel officer caught snooping at party meeting

A BJP leader alleged that the TRS government with a malicious intention was trying to make public all the discussions taking place at the partyâ€™s National Executive Council meeting in Hyderabad.

A senior leader of Telangana BJP on Sunday, July 3, alleged that they caught an intelligence official taking pictures of draft resolution copies of the party's National Executive Council meeting's day's proceedings, being held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. BJP former MLA N Indrasena Reddy alleged that the intelligence official who was caught by them was handed over to his senior officials, and it was ensured that the pictures he allegedly took were deleted.

"The local government with a malicious intention is trying to make all the discussions that are taking place here public. The intelligence official came inside the hall where there is no permission to enter. He used a police pass to enter the venue. The official was caught while taking pictures of the draft resolution copies using a mobile phone before the beginning of the day's proceedings. He was handed over to senior officials," Indrasena Reddy told reporters outside HICC. He said the state government's attitude is not acceptable and they should not intrude on the privacy of others.

"Why should he (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) send (intelligence officials) like this? If there is anything he should deal with it directly," he further alleged. He demanded that the state government apologise for the incident. Meanwhile, when asked about the alleged incident, a police official declined to comment.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of his party and India will become a "vishwa guru" (world leader). While proposing the political resolution at the partyâ€™s national executive meeting, Shah said "dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement" were the "greatest sins" and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years. He also said the BJP will end family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal and also come to power in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha among other states which have so far remained out of the saffron party's reach.